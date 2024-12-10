Cole Kmet News: Not targeted in Week 14 loss

Kmet didn't see a single target in Chicago's 38-13 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Despite the Bears playing from behind all afternoon, Caleb Williams attempted just 23 passes. Chicago simply couldn't move the football versus San Francisco and ran just 52 offensive plays. Kmet was on the field for 92 percent of the offensive downs, and he's played at least 92 percent of the snaps in five consecutive games. That playing time alone keeps him on the fantasy radar ahead of a Week 15 date with the Vikings.