Kmet caught a 14-yard pass in the Bears' 30-12 loss to the Vikings on Monday.

Kmet has slowed down drastically since the Bears' Week 7 bye. The veteran has five games with 14 yards or fewer in five of eight games. In addition, Kmet has caught four passes for 40 yards over the last three games. The tight end will remain a risky lineup option in the fantasy playoffs.