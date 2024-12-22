Cole Kmet News: Scores touchdown in losing effort

Kmet caught two passes for nine yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Kmet found the end zone for the first time since Chicago's Week 7 bye. In the last three games, the tight end has a total of three receptions on three targets. Kmet also has one game with more than four targets over the last eight games. Although the veteran is a talented player, his scoring floor remains low due to lack of volume.