Cole Kmet News: Tallies three catches Sunday

Kmet hauled in all three targets for 42 yards during Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Packers.

QB Caleb Williams experienced a bounceback Week 11 against a Green Bay defense that often put up little resistance, and the Bears' top three wide receivers all earned at least seven targets. Meanwhile, Kmet again remained mostly quiet since the Bears' Week 7 bye, putting together a cumulative 6-69-0 line on eight targets over the last four games. This may be the status quo moving forward for the fifth-year pro, and his next chance to produce will arrive next Sunday versus the Vikings.