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Cole Payton News: Makes impact in preseason loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Payton completed four of nine passes for 37 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions and added three rushes for 45 yards in the Eagles' 24-7 preseason loss to the Ravens on Saturday.

The rookie fifth-round pick is strictly a developmental project, but Payton flashed some playmaking ability while saving the Eagles from a shutout with a late six-yard touchdown pass to Erik Ezukanma. Payton also accrued a team-high rushing yardage total with the help of a game-long 17-yard run, making it an eventful pro debut overall. Payton should continue to have ample second-half opportunities over Philadelphia's final two preseason games.

Cole Payton
Philadelphia Eagles
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