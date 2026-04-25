Cole Payton News: Punches ticket for Philly

The Eagles selected Payton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 178th overall.

Payton finally took over the starting job at North Dakota State in his fifth season and looked excellent, completing 72 percent of passes for 2,719 yards (12.1 YPA), 16 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 136 times for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has a strong arm that still needs some tuning with its accuracy, but his legs are phenomenal. Payton had six carries of 30-plus yards in 2025 before running a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds at the NFL combine. His tools are rare, but his lack of experience is a concern and can easily remind us of former NDSU quarterback Trey Lance. However, Payton is less risky as a fifth-round pick (Lance went third overall), meaning the Eagles can take their time with his development while Jalen Hurts remains the starter. The Eagles also have quarterbacks Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton on the roster, and one of those two will need to get cut for Payton to make the 53-man roster.