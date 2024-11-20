Fantasy Football
Cole Strange

Cole Strange Injury: Limited in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Strange (knee) was a limited participant during practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Strange was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list earlier Wednesday, and this was his first practice session of any kind this season. So, it makes sense the team would take it slow with the 26-year-old. He'll have an opportunity to ramp up his activity level Thursday and Friday, before any determination for his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins is likely given.

Cole Strange
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
