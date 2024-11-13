Fantasy Football
Cole Strange

Cole Strange Injury: Still not ready to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that Strange (knee) won't be returning from injured reserve for Week 11, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Strange has sat out the entire season up to this point as he's recovered from a torn patella tendon he suffered near the end of last year, and there's still no concrete timetable for his return. With that said, there is still hope he'll be able to suit up at some point later in 2024.

Cole Strange
New England Patriots

