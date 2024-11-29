Cole Strange Injury: Won't return for Week 13
Strange (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Strange was limited in practice all week, and he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to return Sunday. He'll get additional rest following the Patriots' Week 14 bye, with Week 15 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 15 being his next opportunity to make his 2024 regular-season debut.
