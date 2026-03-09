Cole Strange News: Taking talents to Los Angeles
Strange and the Chargers agreed on two-year, $13 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Strange will head to Los Angeles after spending the 2025 campaign with the Dolphins. He will now reunite with Mike McDaniel, his head coach in Miami, as McDaniel has now taken over as the Chargers' offensive coordinator. Strange will look to compete for a starting role at offensive guard in 2026.
