Cole Turner Injury: Waived/injured by Miami
The Dolphins waived/injured Turner (undisclosed) on Wednesday.
Turner will now be subject to waivers, and if he clears will revert to the Dolphins' injured reserve list. If the tight end reverts to IR, he will spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season there unless he is waived with an injury settlement. The Dolphins signed running back Coleman Bennett in a corresponding move.
Cole Turner
Free Agent
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