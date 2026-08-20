Cole Van Lanen headshot

Cole Van Lanen News: Activated from PUP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Jaguars activated Van Lanen (knee) from the active/PUP list Thursday.

It's unclear what Van Lanen was working through this summer, but he did miss the team's wild-card playoff loss to the Bills in January with a knee issue. Van Lanen played all over the offensive line last season and inked a three-year, $51 million extension during the 2025 season. He's expected to push third-round rookie Emmanuel Pregnon for the starting spot at left guard.

Cole Van Lanen
Jacksonville Jaguars
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