Cole Van Lanen News: Activated from PUP
The Jaguars activated Van Lanen (knee) from the active/PUP list Thursday.
It's unclear what Van Lanen was working through this summer, but he did miss the team's wild-card playoff loss to the Bills in January with a knee issue. Van Lanen played all over the offensive line last season and inked a three-year, $51 million extension during the 2025 season. He's expected to push third-round rookie Emmanuel Pregnon for the starting spot at left guard.
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