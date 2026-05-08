Coleman Bennett News: Signs with Chicago

The Bears signed Bennett as an undrafted free agent Friday, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

Bennett spent a year at Rice before transferring to Kennesaw State in 2025. The running back produced 764 yards and four touchdowns on 157 carries over 14 games for the Owls. He also added 27 catches for 314 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver. Bennett is set to join a Bears team that focused heavily on running the ball in 2025. The undrafted free agent could see some rotational carries at some point during the season if he proves to be a reliable and durable rusher during training camp.