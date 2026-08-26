Coleman Bennett News: Signs with Miami
The Dolphins signed Bennett to a contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Bennett was waived by the Bears on Aug. 17 and cleared waivers. The running back now joins the Dolphins as a preseason substitute for the injured Ollie Gordon (ribs). Bennett will likely see snaps in Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons, but may not last much longer than that on the roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coleman Bennett See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Coleman Bennett See More