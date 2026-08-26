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Coleman Bennett News: Signs with Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Dolphins signed Bennett to a contract Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bennett was waived by the Bears on Aug. 17 and cleared waivers. The running back now joins the Dolphins as a preseason substitute for the injured Ollie Gordon (ribs). Bennett will likely see snaps in Friday's preseason finale against the Falcons, but may not last much longer than that on the roster.

Coleman Bennett
Miami Dolphins
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