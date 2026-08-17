Coleman Bennett News: Waived by Chicago
Bennett was waived by the Bears on Monday.
The running back signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent in May. Bennett recorded 764 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, as well as 27 catches for 314 receiving yards and three additional scores, with Kennesaw State in 2025. He'll now have to look for another opportunity in the NFL.
Coleman Bennett
Free Agent
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