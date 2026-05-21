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Collin Johnson News: Opts for retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Johnson announced his retirement Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson was cut by the Raiders in August of 2025 and never found another spot on an active roster. The 28-year-old wide receiver played 38 games for three different teams and recorded 31 receptions for 394 yards and two touchdowns.

Collin Johnson
 Free Agent
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