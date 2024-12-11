Collin Johnson News: Records first catch of season

Johnson played five of the Bears' 53 snaps on offense and finished with a six-yard reception on his lone target in Sunday's 38-13 loss to the 49ers.

Johnson's reception -- his first of the season -- came on the Bears' final drive of the game, when interim head coach Thomas had already subbed out most of Chicago's key players amid the blowout. The 27-year-old remains buried on the depth chart at receiver and will likely play most of his snaps on special teams while Chicago has DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Rome Odunze available.