Collin Johnson News: Signs to active roster

Chicago signed Johnson from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Johnson hasn't suited up with the main unit since Week 3 at Indianapolis, but he's now getting a full-time promotion from the practice squad ahead of Week 12. It would probably take an injury to one of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen or Rome Odunze for another Bears wideout to garner much fantasy relevance.