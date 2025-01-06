Collin Johnson News: Targeted twice in 2024

Johnson was not targeted in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Johnson ended the season as the No. 4 receiver on the Chicago depth chart, but it only resulted in one catch for six yards on two targets. After Johnson posted 272 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie with the Jaguars in 2020, he became less productive each season. Over the last two seasons, the veteran has two catches for 17 yards. Johnson is set to hit unrestricted free agency.