Colson Yankoff

Colson Yankoff Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Yankoff (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve by the Commanders on Saturday.

Yankoff suffered a hamstring injury during the practice week and didn't practice Friday after being a limited participant Thursday. The issue appears to be fairly serious, as Yankoff will need to miss at least the next four games while on IR. The tight end's absence is unlikely to impact the Commanders' offensive gameplan much, as Yankoff has played only six offensive snaps on the season. He's been a staple on special teams, though, and will be missed in that regard.

Colson Yankoff
Washington Commanders
