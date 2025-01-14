Fantasy Football
Colson Yankoff

Colson Yankoff Injury: Logs another full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Yankoff (hamstring), who is on IR, practiced in full Tuesday.

Yankoff was also a full practice participant all last week after being designated to return from IR on Wednesday, However, he wasn't activated off injured reserve ahead of Washington's wild-card win over the Buccaneers. It's unclear if Yankoff will be activated in time for this Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Lions, but the chances of that happening would increase if fellow tight end Ben Sinnott (shoulder) isn't able to play.

Colson Yankoff
Washington Commanders

