Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colson Yankoff headshot

Colson Yankoff Injury: Remaining out for wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Yankoff (hamstring), who is on IR, has been ruled out for Sunday's wild-card matchup versus Tampa Bay.

Yankoff has been on injured reserve since early November due to a hamstring injury. He was designated to return to practice Wednesday but isn't yet ready for game action. When healthy early in the campaign, Yankoff worked primarily on special teams, logging 101 snaps as part of that unit versus just six on offense over six games.

Colson Yankoff
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now