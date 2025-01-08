Colson Yankoff Injury: Returning to practice
Yankoff (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Yankoff has been on IR since early November but will have a chance to return to action during the Commanders' playoff run. The UCLA product will now be able to practice with the team and could be added to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers if he is healthy enough to play.
