Colson Yankoff headshot

Colson Yankoff Injury: Returning to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Yankoff (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Yankoff has been on IR since early November but will have a chance to return to action during the Commanders' playoff run. The UCLA product will now be able to practice with the team and could be added to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers if he is healthy enough to play.

Colson Yankoff
Washington Commanders
