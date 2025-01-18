Fantasy Football
Colson Yankoff headshot

Colson Yankoff News: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

The Commanders activated Yankoff (hamstring) off injured reserve and removed him from their injury report Saturday.

Yankoff was designated to return to practice Jan. 8 but didn't play in last weekend's wild-card win over Tampa Bay. He logged a second straight week of full practices this week, and by being activated, he's now eligible to suit up Saturday night against the Lions. A roster spot opened up for Yankoff after linebacker Jordan Magee was placed on injured reserve Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

Colson Yankoff
Washington Commanders
