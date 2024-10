Yankoff played all 17 of his snaps on special teams in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens.

The undrafted rookie out of UCLA won a spot on the Commanders' season-opening 53-man roster as a fourth tight end, but he secured his place mainly due to his ability to contribute on special teams. He's suited up in five of Washington's first six games of the season and has played all but one of his 81 snaps on special teams.