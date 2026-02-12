Colson Yankoff News: Increased work in second season
Yankoff caught two of three targets for 18 yards across 14 games in 2025.
The UCLA product logged just 107 total snaps (101 on special teams and six on offense) across six regular-season games during his rookie campaign in 2024. However, he played a much larger role in his second season, logging 246 special-teams snaps and 107 offensive snaps. Despite the increased playing time, Yankoff was targeted just three times and operated in a depth role within Washington's tight end room. Under contract through 2026, the 25-year-old is expected to compete for a larger offensive role this offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Yankoff See More
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage37 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage45 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Rice Ruled Out, London Looking Good55 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage59 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Higgins Out, Jacobs Questionable62 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colson Yankoff See More