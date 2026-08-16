Colston Loveland headshot

Colston Loveland News: Idle for preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Loveland did not play in the Bears' 34-10 preseason win over the Browns on Saturday.

Loveland and other key skill players -- including Luther Burden (groin), Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet -- sat out of Saturday's practice, allowing more snaps at tight end to go to Sam Roush and Stephen Carlson. Loveland, a first-round selection of the Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft, saw his playing time and production increase over the course of his rookie season, highlighted by his performance in Chicago's NFC wild-card win over Green Bay, when he caught eight passes (on 15 targets) for 137 yards. With DJ Moore (lower body) now in Buffalo, Loveland is poised to be an even bigger contributor to the Bears' offense in 2026, with Odunze, Burden and Kmet being his main competition for passes from quarterback Caleb Williams.

Colston Loveland
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colston Loveland See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Colston Loveland See More
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
NFL
2026 Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet for PPR Leagues (Printable + Excel)
Author Image
Max Staley
Yesterday
Fantasy Football Roundtable: Favorite Breakout Player for 2026
NFL
Fantasy Football Roundtable: Favorite Breakout Player for 2026
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half PPR TE Premium with Ian Hartitz
NFL
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 12-Team, Half PPR TE Premium with Ian Hartitz
Author Image
Ian Hartitz
2 days ago
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
NFL
2026 Dynasty Superflex Rankings: Buy-Low Values vs. ADP
Author Image
Max Staley
2 days ago
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
NFL
2026 Guillotine League Rankings: Avoid Week 1 Elimination
Author Image
Steve Bulanda
2 days ago