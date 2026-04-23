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Colston Loveland News: Ready to build on strong finish

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Loveland (concussion) said he "feel(s) very good" and is embracing a larger role heading into his second NFL season, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Loveland's role expanded significantly down the stretch in his rookie season, as the 2025 first-round pick caught 28 of 48 targets for 378 yards and two touchdowns over Chicago's last four games, two of which came in the playoffs. He suffered a concussion late in the Bears' NFC divisional-round loss to the Rams, but Loveland's comments indicate he has recovered from that injury and is ready to build on his momentum from last season in a Bears offense that traded away wide receiver DJ Moore earlier this offseason. Moore finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Loveland during the 2025 regular season.

Colston Loveland
Chicago Bears
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