Colton Dowell Injury: Limited in practice Thursday

Dowell (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

After being designated for return from the PUP list Dec. 16 and having his 21-day evaluation window opened, Dowell was a limited participant in six straight practices before upgrading to full participation Wednesday. He was unable to repeat full participation a day later, however, which could hurt his chances of being available to play in Sunday's season finale versus the Texans. The Titans will have to activate Dowell from the PUP list by Saturday in order for him to be eligible to suit up in Week 18.