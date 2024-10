Dowell (knee) will remain on the reserve/PUP list for Week 8, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dowell suffered a ruptured ACL in January and has been on the PUP list since the Titans opened training camp in July. It's not clear how much longer he'll still be on the sidelines, but once he's designated to return, he'll still have a 21-day window to practice with the team before being added to the active roster.