Colton Dowell Injury: Takes next step

Dowell (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Dowell now has a 21-day window to practice with the team, which will take him to the end of Tennessee's season. However, he could be activated beforehand and still appear for the team this year. The UT Martin product suffered a torn ACL in December of last year and has been out of action since, so it may take him some time still to get back up to speed.