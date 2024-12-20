Colton Dowell Injury: Won't return in Week 16

Dowell (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Dowell practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week but will remain on the reserve/PUP list and miss the Titans' divisional matchup Sunday. The UT Martin product has yet to suit up this season after tearing his ACL in December of 2023, but he was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, suggesting a return to the field is in the near future.