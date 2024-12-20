Fantasy Football
Colton Dowell Injury: Won't return in Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Dowell (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts.

Dowell practiced in a limited fashion throughout the week but will remain on the reserve/PUP list and miss the Titans' divisional matchup Sunday. The UT Martin product has yet to suit up this season after tearing his ACL in December of 2023, but he was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Monday, suggesting a return to the field is in the near future.

