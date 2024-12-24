Colton Dowell Injury: Won't return Week 17

Titans head coach Brian Callahan said Tuesday that Dowell (knee) won't be activated from the PUP list in advance of Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site.

Dowell has spent the entire season on the reserve/PUP list after tearing the ACL and meniscus in his right knee in Week 17 of the 2023 campaign and undergoing surgery. The wideout was cleared to resume practicing Dec. 16, but he was a limited participant throughout the past week. Callahan said that Dowell still has an outside chance of playing in Week 18 against the Texans, but the 22-year-old will almost certainly need to resume practicing in full before being activated.