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Colton Hood Injury: Tending to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Hood (undisclosed) did not participate at the Giants' training camp practice Tuesday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Hood was being checked on by trainers during Monday's practice session, but the exact nature of the issue is still unknown. As long as he remains unavailable, 2025 seventh-rounder Korie Black could be in line to see an uptick in reps on the boundary.

Colton Hood
New York Giants
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