Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Colton McKivitz headshot

Colton McKivitz News: Carted off Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

McKivitz (undisclosed) left Sunday's 47-24 loss to the Cardinals early, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

McKivitz required a cart to get to the locker room after he walked off the field in the second half with an undisclosed injury. The offensive lineman had been nursing a minor knee injury according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, but it's unclear if he suffered a knee injury or something else. With San Francisco's season officially over, McKivitz will now shift his focus to rest and recovery.

Colton McKivitz
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now