Colton McKivitz News: Carted off Sunday
McKivitz (undisclosed) left Sunday's 47-24 loss to the Cardinals early, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
McKivitz required a cart to get to the locker room after he walked off the field in the second half with an undisclosed injury. The offensive lineman had been nursing a minor knee injury according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, but it's unclear if he suffered a knee injury or something else. With San Francisco's season officially over, McKivitz will now shift his focus to rest and recovery.
