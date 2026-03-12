Connor Heyward News: Heading to Las Vegas as fullback
Heyward and the Raiders agreed to terms on a two-year, $5.5 million contract Thursday that includes $2 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Heyward was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his professional career in Pittsburgh. He was used mostly on special teams last year but was also used as a rusher on short yard-to-gain situations, finishing with 15 carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. Per Rapoport, Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak intends to use Heyward more as a fullback in the Las Vegas offense.
