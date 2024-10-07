Connor Heyward News: Scores touchdown against Dallas

Heyward secured two of four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss to Dallas.

Heyward had racked up just two receiving yards over the first four weeks of the regular season, but he saw his target share increase Sunday despite playing just 13 offensive snaps. While it was encouraging that he reached the end zone for the first time since 2022, he hasn't established himself as a consistent fantasy option alongside teammates Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.