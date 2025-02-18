Connor Heyward News: Sees role diminish

Heyward appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Steelers in 2024, making six catches (on eight targets) for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Heyward didn't see the field as much this past season as he did during his sophomore campaign in 2023. The Michigan State product saw his offensive snaps drop from 383 to 194, while his catch and yardage total also fell. As long as Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington remain healthy for the Steelers, Heyward's usage will be limited.