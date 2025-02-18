Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Heyward headshot

Connor Heyward News: Sees role diminish

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 6:49am

Heyward appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Steelers in 2024, making six catches (on eight targets) for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Heyward didn't see the field as much this past season as he did during his sophomore campaign in 2023. The Michigan State product saw his offensive snaps drop from 383 to 194, while his catch and yardage total also fell. As long as Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington remain healthy for the Steelers, Heyward's usage will be limited.

Connor Heyward
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now