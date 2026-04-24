Connor Lew Injury: Progressing well from ACL tear

Lew (knee) informed NFL teams last week that he's far ahead in his rehab for the ACL tear he suffered Oct. 18 and should be ready for football activities during training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Auburn center also sustained an MCL sprain early on during the 2025 season, but he played through that injury before tearing his ACL in his left knee. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Lew underwent surgery soon thereafter, and though he wasn't able to participate in any drills during the pre-draft process, he led all centers at the NFL Scouting Combine with 31 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Lew profiles as a potential Day 2 selection in the draft, and while he's unlikely to be ready to take part in rookie minicamp, he should be on track to avoid the PUP or NFI list once training camp gets underway in late July.