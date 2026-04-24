Connor Lew headshot

Connor Lew Injury: Progressing well from ACL tear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 8:41am

Lew (knee) informed NFL teams last week that he's far ahead in his rehab for the ACL tear he suffered Oct. 18 and should be ready for football activities during training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Auburn center also sustained an MCL sprain early on during the 2025 season, but he played through that injury before tearing his ACL in his left knee. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Lew underwent surgery soon thereafter, and though he wasn't able to participate in any drills during the pre-draft process, he led all centers at the NFL Scouting Combine with 31 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Lew profiles as a potential Day 2 selection in the draft, and while he's unlikely to be ready to take part in rookie minicamp, he should be on track to avoid the PUP or NFI list once training camp gets underway in late July.

Connor Lew
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Lew See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Lew See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
2 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft Simulator: Free Summary + Grades
Author Image
Max Staley
24 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
Author Image
Mario Puig
37 days ago
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
64 days ago