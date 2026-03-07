Connor McGovern News: Inks four-year deal with Buffalo

The Bills and McGovern agreed to terms on a four-year, $52 million contract Saturday that includes $32 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McGovern joined the Bills on a three-year deal in March of 2023 after opening his NFL career with the Cowboys, and he has served as Buffalo's starting center for the past two years after moving over from left guard. McGovern was named to the Pro Bowl in 2024 and ranked fifth in the league last season with a 97.2 percent pass block win rate, per ESPN.