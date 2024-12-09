Cooper Beebe Injury: Enters concussion protocols
Beebe has entered concussion protocols and has been ruled out for the second half of Monday's game against the Bengals, RJ Ochoa of SB Nation reports.
Beebe took a hit to the head in the second quarter of Monday's game and was diagnosed with a concussion during halftime. He'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play against the Panthers in Week 15. Brock Hoffman has shifted over to center while T.J. Bass chas come in at right guard.
