Cooper Beebe Injury: Sustains concussion

Beebe has been diagnosed with a concussion and will be out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bengals, RJ Ochoa of BloggingTheBoys.com reports.

Beebe took a hit to the head in the second quarter of Monday's game and was ruled out at halftime after being evaluated. He'll have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocol in order to play against the Panthers in Week 15. Brock Hoffman has shifted over to center in Beebe's place to begin the second half, while T.J. Bass has filled Hoffman's spot at right guard.