Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cooper Beebe headshot

Cooper Beebe Injury: Won't be able to suit up Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Beebe (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Panthers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Beebe suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Bengals and was replaced at center by Brock Hoffman, who shifted over from right guard. Meanwhile, T.J. Bass entered off the bench to fill the right-guard spot for Hoffman. That will likely be the Cowboys' alignment again Sunday with Beebe unable to suit up.

Cooper Beebe
Dallas Cowboys
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now