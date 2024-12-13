Cooper Beebe Injury: Won't be able to suit up Sunday

Beebe (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Panthers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Beebe suffered a concussion in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Bengals and was replaced at center by Brock Hoffman, who shifted over from right guard. Meanwhile, T.J. Bass entered off the bench to fill the right-guard spot for Hoffman. That will likely be the Cowboys' alignment again Sunday with Beebe unable to suit up.