Cooper Beebe News: Set to return Week 16

Beebe (concussion) practiced in full throughout this week and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Beebe sat out last Sunday's win over the Panthers due to a concussion, but he's good to go for Week 16 after clearing the NFL's five-step protocol. His return to action likely means T.J. Bass (thigh) will move back to a rotational role if he's able to suit up Sunday.