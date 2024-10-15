Fantasy Football
Cooper DeJean News: Six tackles in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 15, 2024 at 5:37pm

DeJean logged six tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns.

DeJean served as the Eagles' starting nickel corner ahead of Avonte Maddox on Sunday. DeJean was on the field for a season-high 52 snaps on defense, and he combined with Bryce Huff for a 15-yard sack on Deshaun Watson midway through the first quarter. DeJean and the Eagles' defense will travel to MetLife Stadium to take on Daniel Jones and the Giants on Oct. 20.

