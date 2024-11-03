Cooper Hodges Injury: Done for day

Hodges has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Eagles with a leg injury, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hodges was carted off the field in the second half after suffering the injury, so it comes as no surprise that he won't be able to return. His status for the Jaguars' Week 10 game against the Vikings will be in question until the team provides further updates on his condition.