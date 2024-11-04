Cooper Hodges Injury: Shifts to IR

The Jaguars placed Hodges (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hodges was carted off the field with a knee injury in the Jaguars' Week 9 loss to the Eagles, so his placement on IR on Monday comes as no surprise. He was starting in place of the injured Ezra Cleveland (ankle) on Sunday, meaning Blake Hance may serve as Jacksonville's top left guard in Week 10's matchup against the Vikings if Cleveland remains sidelined.