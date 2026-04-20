Cooper Hodges News: Let go by Jacksonville
The Jaguars waived Hodges (knee) on Friday.
Hodges remained on the Jaguars' reserve/PUP list for all of the 2025 season. The offensive lineman's knee seems to have recovered, but the team has decided to move on anyway. The 25-year-old cleared waivers Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent.
Cooper Hodges
Free Agent
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