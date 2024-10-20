Cooper Kupp Injury: Sitting out another contest

Kupp (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Raiders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Kupp has been sidelined since the first half of a Week 2 loss at Arizona due to a left high-ankle sprain. He's missed three games in the meantime, but following the Rams' Week 6 bye, he was able to log three consecutive limited sessions and potentially set himself up for a return to action. Having said that, Kupp's questionable tag came with a grain of salt, as coach Sean McVay was tepid regarding the wide receiver's status all week, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported earlier Sunday that Kupp wasn't likely to play, and after a pregame warmup, he'll sit out another contest. Kupp's next chance to suit up is Thursday against the Vikings, while Jordan Whittington (shoulder), Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson and Xavier Smith will man L.A.'s receiving corps Week 7.