Cooper Kupp Injury: Week 7 status TBD

Coach Sean McVay said Monday that a Week 7 return for Kupp (ankle) "would be an ideal target," but added that was an "optimistic target date" and "by no means is that guaranteed," Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Per Rodrigue, McVay declined to say whether Kupp will return to practice after the Rams' Week 6 bye, so at this stage the wideout's Week 7 status remains cloudy. Kupp suffered a left ankle sprain in the Rams' Sept. 15 loss to the Cardinals, and hasn't practiced since then.